Video Show Man Jump Desk, Repeatedly Stab 2 MoMA Workers

What to Know Two staffers at the MoMA were stabbed inside the Manhattan museum on Saturday

Police said the suspect is a former museum member who was denied access and hopped a reception desk to attack the workers

Both employees were rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said

The Museum of Modern Art remained closed on Sunday one day after police say a disgruntled man who was denied entry into the Manhattan museum jumped a reception desk and repeatedly stabbed two employees.

The NYPD released new video taken from inside the MoMA that shows the moment a man hopped the desk and cornered several workers before stabbing two of them. A man wearing a suit and holding what appears to be a walkie-talkie is seen trying to stop the man from the other side of the counter. He's seen throwing numerous projectiles at the suspect in an attempt to stop the attack.

Eventually, both victims are able to run past their attacker amid the chaos.

NYPD investigators identified the subject as Gary Cabana, 60, a former member of the museum. Close to 24 hours after the incident, he was still wanted by police.

Cabana is accused of trying to gain access to the museum to see a film but was denied because his membership had been revoked a day earlier for repeat disturbances, John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, said at a press conference Saturday evening.

Miller also said a letter informing Cabana that his membership had ended was sent out Friday.

After he wasn't allowed past the museum entrance, police said that's when he jumped over the reception desk around 4:15 p.m. and stabbed two employees -- a 24-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man -- multiple times.

The museum staffers were stabbed in the back, collarbone, and neck, according to Miller's report. He said both victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital where they were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional video captured Cabana leaving the museum after the attack seen wearing a black jacket and blue face mask, police said. He's also described by police as a museum regular, someone who staff was familiar with.

Videos posted to social media showed dozens of people leaving the museum as officials moved in to take control of the scene.

The museum was full of visitors during Saturday's late winter snowstorm when the attack happened. Among those inside was David Dujerko, who was visiting from Chicago.

"Suddenly they said 'the museum's closed' and people started running. Little panic onth escalators and then they started shouting 'get out, get out for your own safety,'" Dujerko said.

Late Saturday night, the museum said it would be closed to the public on Sunday in the wake of the attack.

