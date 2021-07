There's a bit of buzz concerning one video that come out of the crossroads of the world

The NYPD had to get some unwanted guests out of Times Square on Wednesday -- 25,000 of them.

The department tweeted a video of one of its beekeepers removing the thousands of bees, away from the tourism center.

In the video, Officer Darren Mays used a special vacuum to handle flying insects. The department said nobody was stung by any of the bees, and that the bees were taken to a safe location.