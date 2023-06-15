VIDEO: Long Island man rescued from submerged car after driving into bay

A Long Island driver is grateful to be back on dry ground after video showed his car careen from a dock and into a south shore bay, trapping him inside.

The man behind the wheel was driving a 2017 Nissan sedan on South Ocean Avenue at Mascot Dock in Patchogue around 5 a.m. Thursday, Suffolk County police said. It appeared that the car was in the middle of a turn, possibly a U-turn, when it kept going forward and plunged right into Patchogue Bay, video showed.

Soon after, two first responders — police officer Edward Pitre and Patchogue Fire Department member Peter Freehan — dove into the chest-deep water in an effort to save the driver. They broke one of the car's windows and pulled out the man, identified by Suffolk police as 33-year-old Nestor Riosarvealo, to bring him to shore.

Riosarvealo, who lives in Patchogue, was taken to Long Island Community Hospital for treatment for minor injuries and was released soon after. Both Pitre and Freehan were treated for minor injuries as well.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the car to plunge into the water.