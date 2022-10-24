gun violence

Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting

A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day.

Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.

The shooter had his gun aimed at two unknown victims, police said, but was unable to strike either in the attack. He did, however, leave a car parked on 42nd Street riddled with bullet holes.

There have been no arrests announced yet; the investigation is ongoing.

