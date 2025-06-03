Victorian-style townhomes hope to change look at Seaside Heights

For one property at Seaside Heights, the future looks a lot like the past. The Victorian Classical Era, to be exact.

The new development at the Jersey Shore town known for Snooki and Pauly D is joining a growing movement to replace Seaside's older buildings with something new and fresh.

"Every block, there’s something going on," Seaside Heights resident Kirsten Braman said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Seaside Manors" will comprise of 16 townhomes just off the boardwalk on Ocean Terrace. The developments' architect said the owners of the land have always loved the historic Victorian style.

"They love the Victorian Classical era. They had inspiration from, you know, Cape May and that's what they wanted to see here," Jason Hanrahan of Mode Architects said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to Hanrahan, the building will feature an ornate trim and other intricate details that will be sure to impress.

"I would call it a coastal Victorian," he said. "So, you know, it's got a quality to it that brings back history. The interior will have a relatively modern layout to it."

Real estate experts say new properties are in high demand at Seaside Heights, and that there is room for a place like Seaside Manor.

Irwin Nudelman, who is a developer building a new property not far away from the Manor, said he welcomes the competition.

"Somebody that maybe doesn't want what we have and is looking for something more private, they'll have it for it. And same thing with vice versa," he said.

The plans for the Seaside Manor have been presented to the local planning board there and a formal hearing will happen in the next few weeks.

According to Hanrahan, if all goes to plan, construction can begin on the Manor in the fall or winter of this year.