Victim of Deadly Park Shooting Identified; NJ Police Investigating

Police in New Jersey are investigating a shooting that left a 47-year-old man dead Friday night.

Police responded reports of gunshots near Lafayette Park in Jersey City not long after 8 p.m. Responding officers found the victim unresponsive and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have identified the man as Teyan Grant of Jersey City.

The shooting occurred near Van Horne Street and Maple Street, near a gazebo, police said.

No arrests were announced as of Saturday afternoon and no suspect descriptions were released.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating alongside the Jersey City Police Department.