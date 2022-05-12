CRIME STOPPERS

Victim in Plastic Bag on NYC Apartment Floor Identified as 34-Year-Old Woman: Cops

The case has been ruled a homicide and authorities have identified the victim as a 34-year-old woman

police lights siren3
FILE

Authorities have identified the person found dead in a Bronx apartment after someone called to report a foul odor as a 34-year-old woman from the same borough, though she didn't live in the home where she was found, police say.

Norayshma Fernandez, of Sedgwick Avenue, was the initially unidentifiable person found unresponsive with a bag over her head when cops answered that call shortly before 8 p.m. this past Saturday, officials said Thursday.

The FDNY helped officers gain entry and Fernandez was found on the floor.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, though it wasn't immediately clear how she was killed. No arrests have been made.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The NYPD says its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSBronxhomicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us