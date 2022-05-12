Victim in Plastic Bag on NYC Apartment Floor Identified as 34-Year-Old Woman: Cops

Authorities have identified the person found dead in a Bronx apartment after someone called to report a foul odor as a 34-year-old woman from the same borough, though she didn't live in the home where she was found, police say.

Norayshma Fernandez, of Sedgwick Avenue, was the initially unidentifiable person found unresponsive with a bag over her head when cops answered that call shortly before 8 p.m. this past Saturday, officials said Thursday.

The FDNY helped officers gain entry and Fernandez was found on the floor.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, though it wasn't immediately clear how she was killed. No arrests have been made.

The NYPD says its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.