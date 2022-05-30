Veteran TSA Worker Fatally Shot in Brooklyn While on Call With Sister

More gun violence in New York City took the life of a long-time TSA worker over the weekend when he was gunned down blocks from his home while talking to his sister on the phone.

Donovan Davy, a veteran TSA employee who worked at JFK Airport for nearly 20 years, ran out for a quick errand in his East Flatbush neighborhood early Sunday morning when a gunman ended his life.

"I got this feeling, like let me just call my brother, because he was taking a little bit too long," his sister, Poshana Davy, said.

That phone call would end up being the last time she ever spoke to her older brother.

“Donovan was a remarkable person. He was cool. He was funny, very intellectual.”

"I heard like three to four shots on the phone with him," she said.

Her 45-year-old brother was just two blocks from the family's apartment when the fatal shots were fired.

Surveillance video taken from the intersection of East 35th Street and Church Avenue shows two figures gathering at the corner, one figure is seen falling to the ground and then one person runs away. Another camera shows police arriving afterwards.

"I ran out to where the sirens were and I ran to see my brother get CPR done to him," his sister said. "He had no reason to be hit cowardly in the back of the neck."

Police said Davy was shot in the neck and in the leg.

Those close to Davy call him a family-oriented person, and a hard worker. His sister said he was looking forward to reaching his 20th year at his job.

“Donovan Davy was a longtime valued employee taken from us far too soon in another senseless act of gun violence. He will be missed by his co-workers and the whole TSA family," John Bambury, TSA's federal security director for JFK Airport, said.

There have been no arrests announced in Davy's case.