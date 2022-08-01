Veteran Officer Shot to Death in Rochester Ambush Remembered

A veteran police officer shot to death in Rochester, New York as he sat in a parked vehicle will be eulogized by his children and fellow officers Monday.

The funeral for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicsz will begin at noon at a downtown arena and was expected to draw officers and elected officials from around the region.

Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year member of the department, was in an unmarked vehicle with Officer Sino Seng late on July 21 when 17 rounds were fired into the vehicle from behind in what police describe as an ambush. Seng and a 15-year-old girl in a nearby house were wounded.

The two officers were part of the department’s plainclothes tactical unit and were investigating a murder.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police say they found the suspect, Kelvin Vickers, hiding in the crawl space of a vacant house near the scene about an hour after the shooting. Vickers has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons counts, and was being held without bail.

Eleven people were scheduled to give eulogies at his funeral, including all four of Mazurkiewicz’s children. He also is survived by his wife of 28 years.