Veteran cop died in powerboat crash into Fire Island home: NYPD

Police say they have identified the man who died after a 30-foot powerboat flew out of the water and crashed into the desk of a Long Island home Thursday -- he's a veteran officer of the New York City Police Department.

The man, 47-year-old Phillip Sanzano, was stationed at the 83rd Precinct in Brooklyn, a department spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Sanzano died Thursday morning when the boat he was riding in went airborne crashed into the deck of a home on West Fire Island. His friend suffered minor injuries and was treated at South Shore University Hospital.

The deadly crash happened just after 7:30 a.m., Islip Fire Department First Assistant Chief Jared Gunst told NBC New York.

No one was inside the home when the crash occurred, according to police. It is only accessible by boat from the Great South Bay.

Police said they have not determined which of the men was operating the boat at the time of the crash. The Wellcraft center console boat had left from somewhere in Babylon. A cause of the crash has not yet been determined, though speed is being looked at as a factor as to why the operator lost control in the channel with shallow waters.

Chopper 4

Video from Chopper 4 appeared to show the boat on its side and significant damage to the home's porch.

The 47-year-old survivor, later identified as Christopher Cannella, told first responders he lost consciousness but was able to eventually call 911, Gunst said. Cannella, of West Babylon, is listed as the owner of the power boat.

The boat may have been traveling at a high rate of speed and may have gone airborne, Gunst said. Police believe there was no criminality involved.

First responders waded though waist-deep water to reach the home. Rescuers needed to commandeer a golf cart to move the survivor to a boat so he could get to a hospital, according to the fire department.