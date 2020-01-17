Investigation

Vehicle With Human Remains Discovered in New Jersey River

What to Know

  • New Jersey authorities discovered a car in the Salem River with human remains inside.
  • Diving contractors were doing work in the area Thursday morning when they found the vehicle in the water and notified authorities, Salem County Prosecutor John T. Lenahan said
  • Officials are at the early stages of the investigation after the car was removed from the river. An autopsy on the remains is scheduled for Friday, NJ.com reported

Lenahan said a number of resources, including the New Jersey State Police Marine Unit, have been called to scene. It remains unclear how the vehicle ended up in the water or how long it has been there.

There is little identifiable information from the vehicle because of the "badly mangled" condition it was found in.

Lenahan said while the car is "indescribable," once investigators have the vehicle identification number, they will be able to cross reference any missing persons reports or other incidents related to the vehicle.

