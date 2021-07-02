Young Girl Found After Suspect Stole Vehicle She Was In: Police

A young girl was briefly missing Friday afternoon after a vehicle was stolen in Brooklyn with her still inside, police said Friday afternoon.

The SUV, a grey Honda Pilot with New York license plates, was taken around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 30th Street in Sunset Park, according to police.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect who is believed to have taken the SUV with the child inside. The man was seen wearing a red tank top with grey shorts and black sneakers.

It was not immediately clear how old the child is, but she was located just before 5 p.m., police said. The suspect was in police custody.