Vehicle Hops Brooklyn Curb, Hitting at Least 3 People: Police

A vehicle jumped a sidewalk Friday afternoon in Brooklyn, striking at least three people and a light pole, police said.

Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the fire department said. Three others sustained minor injuries. None were believed to be life threatening.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at Flatbush and Flatlands avenues in the borough’s Flatlands neighborhood.

Medics transported at least three people with serious injuries to the hospital, fire department officials said Friday.

Video showed firefighters aiding a person laying on the sidewalk next to an SUV with a smashed up front end and air bags deployed. The vehicle came to rest in front of a furniture store on a street lined with shops and other buildings.

A tow truck and ambulances were called and traffic was rerouted from the area, police said.

