Vehicle Fire in Lincoln Tunnel Forces Temporary Closures, Long Delays

Transit authorities closed both directions of travel through the Lincoln Tunnel Sunday evening when a vehicle caught fire.

The north and south tubes of the tunnel reopened shortly before 7 p.m., but the center tube remained closed, according to NYCEM.

The NYCEM Twitter account urged drivers to consider alternative routes during the delay.

The closure began started around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Due to a vehicle fire, all lanes of the Lincoln Tunnel are closed in both directions. Consider alt routes. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/GpdlTK7FPB. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) December 15, 2019

Officials did not immediately provide an estimated time when the tunnel would reopen to traffic.

Maria Chang was traveling through the tunnel Sunday when her car approached the fire. She posted the video to Twitter and called the scene "very scary."

There is no word on any possible injuries.