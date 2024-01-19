Rockland County

Hudson River vehicle mystery confounds NY sheriff's office

By TMX

NBC 4 New York

Law enforcement officials in New York were left mystified after a car was captured on surveillance video rolling into the Hudson River, then disappeared along with its driver.

The Piermont Police Department said officers responded at around 2 p.m. Wednesday to a report of damage at the village's popular pier on Ferry Road. Officers found "vehicle tire marks in the snow that traveled to the end of the dock." Vehicle parts were scattered around the damaged dock.

Surveillance video showed a vehicle entering the pier's docking area. The driver exited the vehicle, which then "proceeded to drive off the end of the dock into the Hudson River," police said.

The pier was closed while police and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office searched for the missing vehicle in the river, but it was nowhere to be found. They also haven't been able to identify the driver.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or the identity of the driver, to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

TMX/NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Rockland Countyweird newspiermont
