New York

Van Ritshie, ‘iconic' voice of Metro-North and LIRR announcements, dies at 80

Known for informing riders in his familiar voice "This is the train to...", Van Ritshie died at the age of 80 after spending more than 50 years in the radio and voiceover business.

By NBC New York Staff

Jamaica, N.Y.: The first Long Island Rail Road riders head to Grand Central Madison from Jamaica Station after 15 years and $11.1 billion working on the East Side Access construction on January 25, 2023.
Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images

The name may not be familiar, but Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road riders have absolutely heard his voice countless times.

Van Ritshie, who voiced the announcements for both commuter railroads during his long career, informing riders in his familiar voice "This is the train to...", died at the age of 80, according to his obituary.

Known as "The Voice of the Hudson Valley," Ritshie was in the radio and voiceover business for more than 50 years, his obituary read. His work even earned him a congressional medal of honor.

In addition to the station announcements, Ritshie's voice could be heard advising riders to "please watch the gap between the train and the platform" when getting on and off the train. Those announcements were first recorded for the MTA in 1995, according to the Daily Voice of Nassau County

Both commuter rails paid tribute to him on social media, with LIRR calling him the "iconic voice behind the automated announcements on our M7 trains." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul shared her condolences as well, saying "his announcements brought a familiar presence and comfort to commuters across New York."

A native of Astoria, Queens, Ritshie also provided his voice for the Universal Studios ride "Earthquake" in addition to other radio and television commercials.

"Many of us grew up to listening to the great voice especially when it came to school closings. Van dj'd and sang for many weddings and various celebrations as well as Plum's Lounge," his obituary read.

Ritshie died after a brief illness, the obituary stated. He was married for 44 years to his wife Barbara, with whom he had three children.

This article tagged under:

New YorkMTALIRRMetro-North
