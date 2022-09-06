USPS Worker in NYC Bashed in Head With Gun in $100,000 Heist; FBI Responding

FBI agents and the NYPD responded to a Bronx post office shortly before it opened Tuesday after a 56-year-old postal worker reported someone hit her in the head with a firearm and ordered her to open the building and a safe with about $100,000 in cash inside it, according to law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case.

The woman was attacked at the USPS location on Castle Hill Avenue around 7 a.m. She had been standing outside it when she was hit with the weapon, law enforcement sources say. Then the person told her to unlock the building and open the safe.

The gunman is believed to have stolen about $100,000 in cash and an unknown amount of money orders. He ran off afterward.

The injured worker was treated at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation is ongoing.