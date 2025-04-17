The Jersey Shore is making waves again.

An expert panel assembled by USA TODAY 10BEST compiled a list of the best boardwalks nationwide, and several along the Jersey Shore made the cut.

Coming in at No. 1 is the Wildwood Boardwalk. This announcement comes after Wildwood had a record-breaking 2024 tourism season.

The USA Today ranking highlighted the fact that the Wildwood Boardwalk stretches for 38 blocks and is packed with shops, restaurants, bars, water parks, and an amusement pier featuring over 100 attractions.

Atlantic City Boardwalk came in at No. 6, while Ocean City Boardwalk came in at No. 8.

So, whether you are seeking the glitz of Atlantic City or the family-friendly fun in Wildwood, the Jersey Shore seemingly provides something for everyone.

Other boardwalks on the USA TODAY list included Connecticut's Ocean Beach Park Boardwalk, North Carolina's Carolina Beach Boardwalk, California's Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and Venice Beach Boardwalk, Texas' Kemah Boardwalk, Maryland's Ocean City Boardwalk, and Virginia's Virginia Beach Boardwalk.

