Women's World Cup

Social Media Posts From the 2019 US Women's Soccer Team Ticker-Tape Parade

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    See the Ticker-Tape Parade Through the Players' Social Media

    Get a glimpse of Wednesday's ticker-tape parade from the perspective of the players in this mash-up of their social media, featuring everything from pre-party bubbles to confetti raining down on the streets of New York.

    The U.S. Women's soccer team were greeted by thousands of adoring fans as they made their way down the Canyon of Heroes in New York Wednesday for the ticker-tape parade celebrating their win at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

    Take a look at the parade from their perspective via some of the pics and videos posted on their social media accounts -- from popping bubbles before boarding the floats, to greeting fans on the streets, to seeing confetti raindown over the streets of New York.

    Mallory Pugh announces: "We're on our way!"

    Megan Rapinoe boarding her float

    Emily Sonnett feels good about parades

     
     
     
     
    Parades are dope

    Midfielder Morgan Brian boomerangs with her teammates

     
     
     
     
    Floatin’ ��

    Megan Rapinoe poses with Wednesday's edition of the NY Daily News

    Jessica McDonald riding on Float 3

    Alex Morgan pops a bottle of bubbles over the crowd

    Champs pose for a pic

    Megan Rapinoe busts a move at City Hall

      

