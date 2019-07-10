See the Ticker-Tape Parade Through the Players' Social Media

Get a glimpse of Wednesday's ticker-tape parade from the perspective of the players in this mash-up of their social media, featuring everything from pre-party bubbles to confetti raining down on the streets of New York.

The U.S. Women's soccer team were greeted by thousands of adoring fans as they made their way down the Canyon of Heroes in New York Wednesday for the ticker-tape parade celebrating their win at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Take a look at the parade from their perspective via some of the pics and videos posted on their social media accounts -- from popping bubbles before boarding the floats, to greeting fans on the streets, to seeing confetti raindown over the streets of New York.

Mallory Pugh announces: "We're on our way!"

Megan Rapinoe boarding her float

Emily Sonnett feels good about parades

View this post on Instagram Parades are dope A post shared by Emily Sonnett (@emilysonnett) on Jul 10, 2019 at 5:47am PDT

Midfielder Morgan Brian boomerangs with her teammates

View this post on Instagram Floatin’ �� A post shared by Morgan Brian (@moebrian) on Jul 10, 2019 at 6:27am PDT

Megan Rapinoe poses with Wednesday's edition of the NY Daily News

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Rapinoe (@mrapinoe) on Jul 10, 2019 at 6:50am PDT

Jessica McDonald riding on Float 3

View this post on Instagram Float #3 🇺🇸🙌🏽 A post shared by Jessica McDonald (@jmac1422) on Jul 10, 2019 at 5:57am PDT

Alex Morgan pops a bottle of bubbles over the crowd

Champs pose for a pic

Megan Rapinoe busts a move at City Hall