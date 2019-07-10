See the Ticker-Tape Parade Through the Players' Social Media

The U.S. Women's soccer team were greeted by thousands of adoring fans as they made their way down the Canyon of Heroes in New York Wednesday for the ticker-tape parade celebrating their win at the 2019 Women's World Cup.
Take a look at the parade from their perspective via some of the pics and videos posted on their social media accounts -- from popping bubbles before boarding the floats, to greeting fans on the streets, to seeing confetti raindown over the streets of New York.
Mallory Pugh announces: "We're on our way!"
Megan Rapinoe boarding her float
Emily Sonnett feels good about parades
Midfielder Morgan Brian boomerangs with her teammates
Megan Rapinoe poses with Wednesday's edition of the NY Daily News
Jessica McDonald riding on Float 3
Alex Morgan pops a bottle of bubbles over the crowd
Champs pose for a pic
Megan Rapinoe busts a move at City Hall