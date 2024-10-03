US port strike, now in its third day, sparks panic buying

What to Know While it seems that many are panic buying and stocking up on paper towels and toilet paper following news of the port workers' strike, experts say it is unnecessary -- mostly because we do not import toilet paper.

You may have noticed empty shelves where you typically find toilet paper at your local store.

While it seems that many are panic buying and stocking up on paper towels and toilet paper following news of the port workers' strike, experts say it is unnecessary -- mostly because we do not import toilet paper.

"When you look at some of the things that people are buying that they are really worried about, those are things that are actually made in the United States and travel by train," NBC News Senior Business Correspondent Christine Romans said on TODAY. "This is just our behavior."

It is the third day of the port strike in which workers are demanding higher pay and protection from automation. On Thursday, many workers on strike brought their children to the picket line to show the world who they are striking: to provide for their families' future.

The strike has had an impact on the country's economy, costing up to $1 billion a day.

USMX, an alliance of container carriers and port associations, said it made a wage hike offer of 50%, but the International Longshoremen's Association said its wage demands are still not being met, which is why they are on strike, and will continue to strike as long as necessary.

Stores from Brooklyn to Staten Island are running low on items that typically are fully stock: items like paper towels and bottled water. However, those items are made in the United States and shipped via train so there is no need to stock up on them since they are not impacted by the strike. When it comes to fresh produce, canned goods, car parts, electronics, and more, that's a different story. Those items are sitting in containerships offshore.

Leaders are reminding the public that it is still the early days of the strike and that retailers have contingency plans.

"It's not time to be panic buying groceries or other products," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Negotiations continue today.