Upstate NY Poison Center Sees 9x Increase in Kids Under 5 Sickened by Weed Edibles

The Upstate New York Poison Center is alerting the public after receiving an increase incalls for children and teens who have eaten marijuana edibles.

According to the poison center, data from 2019 to 2022 showed a sixfold increase of calls for those 19-years-old and younger who have consumed marijuana edibles. However, when looking at the data from the same time period for children five and under, the increase becomes almost ninefold.

In 2019, only seven such cases were reported to the Upstate New York Poison Center. However, as of early August this year, the center has received 64 calls -- putting the center on par to handle its highest number of cases for marijuana edibles in its 65-year history.

“There are multiple factors at play as for why we are seeing an increase in calls. Some of the biggest reasons why we think there is this increase is because these products are more readily available and many products have enticing packaging,” Dr. Vince Calleo, medical director of the Upstate New York Poison Center, said in a statement.

According to the center, since THC edible products typically look like candy or sweets, oftentimes children who get there hands on these products eat more than what is considered an adult "dose." However, unlike smoking weed, the effects of edibles may not kick in for almost 90 minutes.

“Our number one concern right now is for the pediatric population because marijuana can have serious effects on their small bodies," Calleo said.

In young children, marijuana can cause changes in blood pressure and heart rate, severe tiredness, trouble breathing and even coma.

“It’s easy to forget and leave something out on a table or a counter, but please remember to treat marijuana products just like a dangerous medication," Calleo said.

The poison center recommends that if you are over 21 and choose to have marijuana edibles, to: