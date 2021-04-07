Upstate New York

Upstate NY Officer Shoots, Kills Knife-Wielding Man During Domestic Incident: Police

A neighbor of the victim who witnessed the shooting said the man had been holding a baby in one hand and a knife in the other when police arrived — that's when a scuffle broke out and the baby was somehow dropped as a woman and police were trying to take the child from him

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

An upstate New York police officer investigating a domestic incident shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife, state police said.

The Oneonta Police Department responded to a report of a domestic incident just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, state police said in a news release.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Oneonta officers encountered a 23-year-old man armed with a knife, police said. “During the course of the engagement with the subject, an officer fired his duty weapon, striking the subject,” they said.

News

gun violence 14 hours ago

Arrest Made in Stray Bullet Shooting of Tourist Near Times Square

politics 2 hours ago

Andrew Giuliani, Son of Rudy, Says He's Considering Run for New York Governor

Kevin Marcewicz, a neighbor of the victim who witnessed the shooting, told the Daily Star of Oneonta that the man had been holding a baby in one hand and a knife in the other when police arrived. A scuffle broke out and the baby was somehow dropped as a woman and police were trying to take the child from him. Marcewicz said the man was shot twice in the chest.

“I don’t even think he realized he had gotten shot at first,” Marcewicz said.

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig told city council members Tuesday night that officers “acted to save the life of the child by firing two shots.”

The unidentified man was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he later died. The names of the officers involved in the shooting were not immediately released. The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Upstate New YorkoNEON
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us