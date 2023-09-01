UPS driver bludgeoned with spray cans in possible Queens road rage incident

What to Know Police on Friday were investigating a possible road rage case in Long Island City involving a UPS driver

The incident played out near 42nd Street and Northern Boulevard around 2 p.m. after an apparent argument broke out between drivers

Witnesses said the driver of the UPS truck suffered a head laceration after the other driver attacked with two spray cans

Police were investigating a second possible violent road rage incident in Queens on Friday, days after two brothers allegedly brawled with an off-duty cop that resulted in a shooting.

The street spat started around 2 p.m. in Long Island City, according to police, and may have involved a delivery driver. It all started at 42nd Street and Northern Boulevard.

The situation apparently spiraled out of control when the man behind the wheel of a white Acura got into an argument with the driver of a UPS truck. The suspect took out a couple spray cans from the Acura and used them to assault the UPS driver, striking him in the head.

At one point, surveillance video shows the Acura driver jumping a curb, almost hitting a pedestrian who manages to run away in the nick of time.

"It was scary, it was terrifying to see this happen in broad daylight. A maniac just beating up a guy for simply asking to move out of the way," one witness told News 4.

The Acura driver abandoned his car. Witnesses say the UPS driver suffered a cut to his head.