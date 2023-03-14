Manhattan

Manhattan Shooting Puts UWS Schools in Lockdown

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition and one person of interest is in custody, sources say; investigators are looking into whether additional people may be involved

By Marc Santia

Two Manhattan schools went into lockdown mode Tuesday morning after gunfire erupted outside one of them, according to the school safety agents union.

Few details were immediately available on the shooting, which happened outside Martin Luther King High School on Amsterdam Avenue between 67th and 68th streets shortly before 10 a.m. Law enforcement sources say a male, possibly a student there or nearby, appears to have been shot three times in the stomach.

The shooting was described as an "off-site, non-school related incident," according to sources.

The victim is 17 years old, according to police. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Sources say one person of interest is in custody and a firearm was recovered. Authorities are looking into whether others may be involved. LaGuardia was the other school locked down Tuesday morning.

The shelter-in-place was eventually lifted shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy law enforcement response at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

