Upper East Side Favorite Burger Heaven To Close

Yet another relic from New York City of yesteryear is set to close its doors, but the owners don't have the typical reasons for shutting down.

Upper East Side's Burger Heaven will be closing its last location at Lexington Avenue and East 62nd Street on Friday after 77 years of business.

"It’s very sad. This is not like a regular restaurant. It’s family," said Yossy Morales, a waitress who has worked at the restaurant for 14 years. "It's hard...very hard."

Four generations have helped run the simple eatery, which served as a throwback of sorts — its menu straightforward, featuring a few different types of burgers, traditional sandwiches and omelettes. At one time, there were eight locations throughout the city.

"It’s like what every New Yorker wants. Give me this, this, this, this. And it’s right on front of you, and it’s good," said customer Phil Triolo.

"It was just a very family, down to earth friendly wonderful place. No attitude. Still is," said Susan Leader, who said her children grew up going to Burger Heaven.

Unlike other longstanding restaurants that have had to close their doors across the city, the restaurant management also owns the building. And there are no rent hikes.

So why close? The owners say it has more to do with the meteoric rise in delivery apps, which are cutting into the profits as more and more people opt for grab-and-go food rather than sit-down experiences with neighbors.

And while some "foodies" might not be impressed with the menu, locals and regulars say it's the atmosphere that kept them coming back for decades.

"There are lots of old ladies in my building, crying. What are they going to eat?" one customer asked.