Manhattan

Upper East Side Favorite Burger Heaven To Close

Upper East Side's Burger Heaven will be closing its last location at Lexington Avenue and East 62nd Street on Friday after 77 years of business

By Gus Rosendale

Burger Heaven front
Burger Heaven

Longtime Manhattan restaurant Burger Heaven is closing its final location on the Upper East Side on February 28, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Yet another relic from New York City of yesteryear is set to close its doors, but the owners don't have the typical reasons for shutting down.

Upper East Side's Burger Heaven will be closing its last location at Lexington Avenue and East 62nd Street on Friday after 77 years of business.

"It’s very sad. This is not like a regular restaurant. It’s family," said Yossy Morales, a waitress who has worked at the restaurant for 14 years. "It's hard...very hard."

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

mount olive 13 hours ago

‘My Heart Is Destroyed’: Driver in Deadly NJ School Bus Crash Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

Coronavirus 8 hours ago

NY Gets $40M in Emergency Funds for Coronavirus Threat; Trump Set to Address Nation

Four generations have helped run the simple eatery, which served as a throwback of sorts — its menu straightforward, featuring a few different types of burgers, traditional sandwiches and omelettes. At one time, there were eight locations throughout the city.

"It’s like what every New Yorker wants. Give me this, this, this, this. And it’s right on front of you, and it’s good," said customer Phil Triolo.

"It was just a very family, down to earth friendly wonderful place. No attitude. Still is," said Susan Leader, who said her children grew up going to Burger Heaven.

Unlike other longstanding restaurants that have had to close their doors across the city, the restaurant management also owns the building. And there are no rent hikes.

So why close? The owners say it has more to do with the meteoric rise in delivery apps, which are cutting into the profits as more and more people opt for grab-and-go food rather than sit-down experiences with neighbors.

And while some "foodies" might not be impressed with the menu, locals and regulars say it's the atmosphere that kept them coming back for decades.

"There are lots of old ladies in my building, crying. What are they going to eat?" one customer asked.

This article tagged under:

ManhattanBusinessUpper East Side
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us