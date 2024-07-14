Woman flees attempted rapist near NYC gym: police

Cops in Manhattan are on the lookout for a man they say tried to rape a woman near a popular gym on the Upper East Side.

The NYPD said a woman reported an attack near East 76th Street and Second Avenue just before midnight on Friday night.

Police said they found the 27-year-old female victim with cuts to her head. She was taken to a hospital nearby to be treated for her injuries.

The suspect, meanwhile, took off on some sort of two-wheeled vehicle after the attack. A description of his clothing included an orange shirt, tan shorts and sneakers.

A witness said the he and another good Samaritan offered her a safe place to hide and scared the attacker away. Police did not immediately confirm additional details surrounding the incident.

There have been no reported arrests.