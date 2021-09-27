4 NYPD Cops Hurt, One Severely, in NYC Fireworks Incident: Sources, Police

Four on-duty NYPD officers were taken to hospitals after an apparent fireworks incident in Queens' Fresh Meadows Park Monday, two police sources and department officials said, though all stress the investigation is in its early stages.

One of the officers sustained what police officials described as a "severe injury" to his right hand, while another suffered a less severe hand injury and also hurt his eye, the NYPD said. Two other officers were treated for hearing-related issues.

The cause of their injuries and the circumstances surrounding the incident are part of an "active and ongoing investigation," an NYPD spokesperson said.

Two NYPD sources had said officials were looking into whether the injured officers may have accidentally set off fireworks they found in the park. It's too early to know the details at this point, the sources said.

Police are also looking into the circumstances surrounding the radio call the officers made after the incident, the sources said.

No other details were immediately available.