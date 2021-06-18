‘Unspeakable Tragedy:' Woman, 7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Tony Connecticut Community

What to Know A woman and 7-year-old girl were found dead in a Westport, Connecticut, home Thursday in what authorities are describing as an "untimely death" investigation

No further details have been released on their identities, but the local school district superintendent indicated they were a mother and daughter, the latter of whom attended Westport Public Schools

Police remained at the home, a large, two-story structure on Lyndale Park near the Merritt Parkway, late into Thursday evening

Authorities found the bodies around 4 p.m. while responding to a report of an unresponsive woman, police said. They found her first, the child later. No potential cause of death for either person has been released to the public.

Police declined further comment beyond confirming the deaths of the woman and child but the little girl appears to be a student in the local public school system and the adult victim her parent, based on a statement from the district.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice said the deaths of a district parent and student were an "untimely and tragic loss.”

“There are no words that could console the sense of sorrow we feel by this unspeakable tragedy," Scarice said in a statement. "We want to express our deepest condolences to all those impacted by this heartbreaking loss.”

A local elementary school is offering counseling Friday to parents and students.

The matter, which authorities are describing as an "untimely death" probe, remains under investigation. Police remained at the home, a large, two-story structure on Lyndale Park near the Merritt Parkway, late into Thursday evening.

They said the case appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting in the probe.

The names of the woman and child were not immediately released.