Unlicensed driver arrested after crash kills 14-year-old walking block from NYC home: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

A Brooklyn man was arrested for driving without a license when he allegedly caused a violent chain-reaction crash that killed a 14-year-old walking in his neighborhood, police announced.

The arrest followed a Saturday evening crash in Canarsie where police said Rayan Salmon, 45, struck a car before spinning into the teen.

An investigation of the crash determined Salmon was driving near East 81st Street and Glenwood Road when he hit a second vehicle, police said. The impact of that crash sent Salmon's car spinning clockwise and into 14-year-old Christian Antoine, who was walking about a block from his home at the time, according to police records.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m., roughly an hour after sunset.

Medics took Antoine to a nearby hospital, but life-saving measures were not successful and he was pronounced dead.

Police said both drivers involved in the crash were taken to hospitals as well, and were expected to survive.

It wasn't clear if Salmon would face any additional charges. Attorney information for the man was not immediately known.

The NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is looking into the crash.

