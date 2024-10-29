University of Bridgeport under lockdown after reported shooting in dining hall

The University of Bridgeport is under lockdown after a reported shooting in the area of the dining hall Tuesday night.

Bridgeport police said shots were fired at the university, and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter and believe the suspect knew the person that was shot.

Officials said there is no immediate threat to the university. The public is being asked to avoid the area as authorities conduct an investigation.

Police said the scene is secure, and students and staff are safe. More officers are responding to the scene to ensure safety around campus.

Officials said the women's soccer team and crowds at a game evacuated Knights Field after the shooting and took shelter in Hubbell Gym. The game has since been postponed.

No additional information was immediately available.