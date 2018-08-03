 United Express Jet Knocks Over Food Service Truck at Newark Airport Trapping Driver - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4
gif fri3
Severe Storms Threaten
Tornado Hit Queens; More Wild Weather Fr...
logo_nyc_2x

United Express Jet Knocks Over Food Service Truck at Newark Airport Trapping Driver

By Jessy Edwards

4 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

A United Express jet hit a food service truck at Newark Airport Friday afternoon, smashing the truck onto its side and trapping its driver.
More Photo Galleries
Terminally Ill Shelter Dog Checks Off Biggest Item on Bucket List: A New Home
A Look Inside Marc Anthony's New $19M Coral Gables Mansion
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us