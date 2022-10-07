Union Square Incident Suspends 8 Subway Lines, Prompts Heavy Emergency Response

A possible pepper spray incident in the Union Square subway station wreaked transit havoc Friday, suspending more than a half-dozen lines and sending people running from the busy Manhattan hub as authorities investigated.

The FDNY and NYPD responded en masse to the Union Square station around 10:30 a.m. after reports multiple people had fallen ill. Service was shut down on the 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R, W and L lines for nearly 30 full minutes, the MTA said.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed stretches outside the station as people milled about.

Regular service resumed less than 90 minutes later, according to the MTA.

A spokesperson for the transit agency said "the cause of the incident leading to that response appears isolated," but didn't provide further details.

The investigation is ongoing.

