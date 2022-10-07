Union Square

Union Square Incident Suspends 8 Subway Lines, Prompts Heavy Emergency Response

citizen union
Citizen app

A possible pepper spray incident in the Union Square subway station wreaked transit havoc Friday, suspending more than a half-dozen lines and sending people running from the busy Manhattan hub as authorities investigated.

The FDNY and NYPD responded en masse to the Union Square station around 10:30 a.m. after reports multiple people had fallen ill. Service was shut down on the 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R, W and L lines for nearly 30 full minutes, the MTA said.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed stretches outside the station as people milled about.

Regular service resumed less than 90 minutes later, according to the MTA.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A spokesperson for the transit agency said "the cause of the incident leading to that response appears isolated," but didn't provide further details.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources here.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Union SquareManhattannyc subways
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us