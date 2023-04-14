4-Alarm Fire Destroys NJ Apartment Building as Families Flee

A raging fire devoured a three-story apartment building in New Jersey's Hudson County early Friday, intensifying to four alarms within 20 minutes of breaking out, officials say.

The call reporting the blaze in Union City, near 19th Street and Kerrigan Avenue, came in around 5:15 a.m. Firefighters battled intense flames as smoke clogged air in the vicinity for the second straight day, following a Weehawken fire.

Friday's flaming building was larger than the one damaged Thursday, though. The roof and top floor, at least, appeared completely destroyed. Chopper 4 was over the scene as firefighters doused hotspots.

No injuries were reported, officials said, but a number of residents were displaced.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.