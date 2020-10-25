‘Unacceptable': NYPD Investigating Officer for Alleged Trump Support Over Patrol Loudspeaker

At least one officer in New York City is the subject an investigation by the police department for allegedly saying "Trump 2020" through the loudspeaker of their marked police vehicle.

The incident now under review was recorded by at least two different people and posted to social media on Saturday.

Videos appear to show an officer sitting in a marked cruiser in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood saying, "Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube, put it on Facebook. Trump 2020."

Two other uniformed officers are standing immediately next to the marked vehicle in the videos. Their participation in the incident or role in the investigation was not immediately clear.

Support of politicians is not allowed by NYPD officers while on duty. The department's top brass promised an update to the public after their investigation, while Commissioner Dermot Shea called the alleged actions "unacceptable."

"Law enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs. It is essential for New Yorkers to trust their Police. Updates to follow after initial investigation," Shea tweeted Sunday morning.