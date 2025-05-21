‘Justice has a long reach': NJ bank robbery suspect caught years later in Ukraine

An accused bank robber is back in South Jersey after escaping to Ukraine.

International robbery fugitive Edward Deveaux was returned to the United States last week, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced on May 20, 2025.

The National Guard of Ukraine turned the 30-year-old Berlin Township, New Jersey, man over "to members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden and Trenton Divisions and the Polish Police (Policja) during a meeting at the Korczowa border checkpoint" on May 16, 2025, prosecutors wrote.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After the FBI also got involved, Deveaux was flown from Warsaw, Poland, to Newark, New Jersey, prosecutors said. Once in the Garden State, Deveaux was jailed in Camden County ahead of a Wednesday detention hearing.

Deveaux -- charged in connection to three fall of 2022 bank robberies in Waterford, Willingboro and Winslow, New Jersey -- was first arrested by Ukrainian authorities on February 25, 2025, in Lviv, Ukraine, authorities said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

County and federal investigators "uncovered information that revealed Deveaux had flown to multiple countries in Europe before ultimately entering Ukraine in the days after the Winslow bank robbery," prosecutors said.

They eventually found out that the New Jersey bank robbery suspect was in Lviv.

"The arrest and extradition of this defendant – who fled roughly 4,500 miles away – is a testament to what we can accomplish when law enforcement at all levels works together," Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said. "We are grateful for the efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, and our international colleagues."

Federal law enforcement reiterated the team effort.

"It makes no difference where fugitives run, justice has a long reach," U.S. Marshal Juan Mattos Jr., of the District of New Jersey, said. "This arrest is the result of relentless, teamwork from our state, county,

local, and international partners." The U. S. Marshals Service remains committed to ensuring that those

who commit violent crimes are held accountable, no matter the borders they cross."

It was unclear if Deveaux had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.