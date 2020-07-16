hacking

UK, US, Canada Accuse Russia of Hacking Virus Vaccine Trials

The persistent and ongoing attacks are seen by intelligence officials as an effort to steal intellectual property, rather than to disrupt research

By Jill Lawless and Danica Kirka

In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren/AP

Britain, the United States and Canada say Russia is trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.

The three nations alleged Thursday that hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear and said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

The persistent and ongoing attacks are seen by intelligence officials as an effort to steal intellectual property, rather than to disrupt research.

Local

Crime and Courts 13 hours ago

Woman Charged After Body Found Wrapped in Plastic Bag on Roof of Bronx McDonald's: NYPD

Coronavirus 17 hours ago

New Jersey Targets More Than $50M to Reduce Students' Digital Gap

Britain’s National Cybersecurity Centre made the announcement, which was coordinated with authorities in the U.S. and Canada.

It was unclear whether any information actually was stolen but the National Cypersecurity Centre says individuals’ confidential information is not believed to have been compromised.

Cozy Bear has been identified by Washington as one of two Russian government-linked hacking groups that broke into the Democratic National Committee computer network and stole emails ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The other group is usually called Fancy Bear.

It's also unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin knew about the vaccine research hacking, but British officials believe such intelligence would be highly prized.

U.S. authorities have for month leveled similar accusations against China. FBI Director Chris Wray said last week, “At this very moment, China is working to compromise American health care organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions conducting essential COVID-19 research.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

hackingRussiavaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us