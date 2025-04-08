UConn

What to know about UConn victory parade, rally on Saturday

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma holds up the championship trophy
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

A victory parade and rally will be held on Saturday morning in downtown Hartford to congratulate the UConn women’s basketball team for winning the 2025 NCAA National Championship.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m.

It will step off at the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It will proceed north on Trinity Street, go through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, turn right onto Jewell Street, turn left onto Trumbull Street, and end at the intersection of Asylum Street and Trumbull Street.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The rally will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. and will be held outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street, where the players, coaches, and other guests will be invited to give speeches.

The governor’s office said the parade and rally are being funded by private donations through sponsorship opportunities. No state or city funding is being used for this event.

Local

Baseball 40 mins ago

These college baseball teams have lost a combined 141 straight games. That changes today.

Lottery 45 mins ago

Mega Millions jackpot rising ahead of first drawing with new rules, better odds

To sponsor this event, businesses may choose from several sponsorship levels up to $10,000.

Those interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Chip McCabe at the Hartford Business Improvement District as soon as possible at 860-770-0788 or cmccabe@hartfordbid.com.

This article tagged under:

UConn
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us