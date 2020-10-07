UConn Bans Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity Over Hazing Incidents

The University of Connecticut has banned a fraternity for repeated hazing incidents, including one at a pledge event in February when a student was hospitalized with severe alcohol intoxication.

The school informed Phi Gamma Delta on Sept. 30 that it was permanently expelled, UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said Tuesday. The ban followed an investigation by a school committee.

The International Fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta said in a statement that hazing violates its policies and values.

“Phi Gamma Delta has begun its disciplinary process to take our own action and hold the University of Connecticut chapter accountable,” the statement said. “The University’s decision to permanently expel Phi Gamma Delta is unfortunate but we’re committed to demonstrating that this violation is not indicative of who we are as an organization.”

Messages seeking comment were left with members of the UConn chapter.

The student hospitalized in February had a blood-alcohol level that was four times the legal limit for driving, school officials said.

UConn said in a letter to the fraternity that it was “a serious danger to its members and the UConn community” because of repeated hazing.

Another fraternity, Zeta Beta Tau, was expelled from UConn in April for hazing and endangering students, including one who survived a fall from a third-story dorm window in October 2019.