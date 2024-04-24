Long Island

UBS Arena to host 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Last year's VMAs were held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey but are making a return to New York state in September

By Brad Luck

NBC Universal, Inc.

The MTV Video Music Awards are returning to New York state, where they were first held back in the 1980s, following a two-year run at the Prudential Center in Newark.

MTV announced Wednesday the 2024 VMAs will take place Sept. 10 at the UBS Arena on Long Island.

UBS Arena, home to the New York Islanders, has hosted concerts, college basketball, and wrestling, but never an awards show since it opened in 2021.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Performers at last year's VMAs included Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

No word on if or when tickets will be made available to the general public for this year's event.

This article tagged under:

Long IslandMTVUBS Arena
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us