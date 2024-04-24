UBS Arena to host 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards are returning to New York state, where they were first held back in the 1980s, following a two-year run at the Prudential Center in Newark.

MTV announced Wednesday the 2024 VMAs will take place Sept. 10 at the UBS Arena on Long Island.

UBS Arena, home to the New York Islanders, has hosted concerts, college basketball, and wrestling, but never an awards show since it opened in 2021.

Mark your calendars 🗓 The #VMAs are returning to New York!



It’s all happening September 10 at the @UBSArena! Watch it LIVE on @MTV! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0dNY9RgwRA — Video Music Awards (@vmas) April 24, 2024

Performers at last year's VMAs included Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

No word on if or when tickets will be made available to the general public for this year's event.