Uber to Refund Riders Charged Surge Fee During Brooklyn Subway Shooting

Uber says New Yorkers who were charged surge pricing during the shooting at a Brooklyn subway station, which left 16 people injured and delayed the transit system during rush hour, can get a refund.

Commuters turned to the rideshare app Tuesday morning after the violent scene unfolded only to find that fares were increased by the company "due to increased demand" in the area, according to multiple social media posts.

Shannon McDonagh tweeted, "@Uber ⁩ turn off surges in sunset park. People are scared, let them get out safely," with an image of the app that showed a $68.49 fare from Sunset Park.

Multiple people were shot during a subway shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning. Cell phone video shows commuters running off the platform while smoke is seen.
After several heated complaints directed at the company, as well as towards Lyft, both rideshare companies said they suspended surge pricing in the area.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of this morning’s terrible shooting in Sunset Park. Following the incident, Uber disabled surge pricing in the vicinity and capped pricing citywide," Uber spokesperson Freddi Goldstein said in a statement.

"As always, Uber strives to be a resource for New Yorkers aiming to get around New York City. If anyone on our platform experienced unintended charges during this emergency, we will work to get them refunded," she added.

Lyft also said it is working to adjust fares for riders who paid "prime-time prices when the situation first unfolded."

