Uber May Now Be Able to Listen In To Your Next Ride in NYC

There are new features coming to Uber for those in New York City, as the company will now be able to listen in as you take your next ride.

Starting Wednesday, an in-app feature will allow drivers and riders to record audio during trips. Uber said that the feature can be initiated either before or during the trip, and is aimed to encourage safe and comfortable interactions.

Sound like a bit of an invasion of privacy? Uber said it's all done in the name of safety.

"We're committed to investing in innovative technology to enhance safety on the platform and we are excited to bring this important feature to New York City," said Uber Product Manager Andi Pimentel Dunn.

The feature was initially launched in Latin America in 2019, according to the company, and is currently available in more than a dozen countries — as well as nearly 150 cities in the U.S. since 2021.

"From the start, our goal was to design this feature in a way that keeps the recordings secure and protects the privacy of all parties involved," said Uber's Head of Privacy and Security Public Policy Uttara Sivaram.

So does the new feature simply allow the company to listen in whenever you're taking a ride? Not so much, Sivaram explained — no one will supposedly be able to listen to the recording (including Uber) unless a safety report is submitted.

"That's why we built this feature to immediately encrypt the audio file and store it directly on the user's phone, ensuring that no one, not even Uber, is able to access the recording unless a user submits it to us to review," Sivaram said. "And if a driver chooses to enable this feature, it sends a message to the rider, alerting them that audio may be recorded."

Uber said that it plans to extend the feature to New Jersey by the end of 2023.