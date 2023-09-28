New York City

Uber, DoorDash and GrubHub lose attempt to block NYC delivery worker wage mandate

Currently, some app-based delivery workers across the city rely primarily on tips to make their living, earning an average of $7.09 per hour

Getty Images

The popular delivery apps Uber, DoorDash and GrubHub on Thursday lost their bid to block New York City’s minimum wage mandate for app-based delivery workers. 

Acting state Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne ruled against the companies after they sued the city in July, when the rule was to go into effect. The decision will now make way for the minimum pay rate, which is scheduled to eventually reach $19.96 per hour, to be implemented for some 65,000 of the city’s delivery workers. 

“Multi-billion dollar companies cannot profit off the backs of immigrant workers while paying them pennies in New York City and get away with it,” Ligia Guallpa, the director of the New York-based Workers Justice Project, which helped lead the advocacy efforts for a minimum wage, said in a statement. “The judge’s ruling is another reminder that workers will always win.”

Josh Gold, an Uber spokesman, said the mandate would harm couriers.  

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“The city continues to lie to workers and the public,” Gold said in a statement. “This law will put thousands of New Yorkers out of work and force the remaining couriers to compete against each other to deliver orders faster.”

For more on this story go to NBCNews.com.

Read more

New York City Jul 7

Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub sue NYC to stop new pay raise for delivery workers

New York City Jun 12

NYC app-based food delivery workers to get first-in-nation minimum wage

This article tagged under:

New York Cityminimum wage
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us