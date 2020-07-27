Bronx

Two Young Bronx Children Abducted By Parents, Who Don't Have Custody: Police

The kids were set to be visiting their paternal grandparents in Baychester for the week, and had plans to go to the zoo and visit the city, but those plans were cut short when their parents came and took them, police said

By Ray Villeda

Two young children have gone missing from the Bronx after being kidnapped by their parents, who do not have custody.

The grandparents of 4-year-old Cella Rose and 2-year-old Chi are worried after the parents came by for a visit, and took off with the children. The two youngsters were supposed to be visiting their paternal grandparents in Baychester for the week, and had plans to go to the Bronx Zoo and visit the city.

Those plans were cut short when the parents left with the children at the end of their visit. Grandmother Latisha Beretervide and detectives in the Bronx are working to track down the children, concerned about the well-being and the whereabouts of the kids.

“They should not be traveling. I don’t know what they have on, if they ate or anything. I know they’re with their parents, but that doesn’t mean they’re okay,” said Beretervide. “I just want them to be returned safe – whether it’s to me or their grandparents in Virginia.”

It was not immediately clear how or when the parents lost custody of their children. No Amber Alert has been issued as police continue to work on the case.

“If they’re parents are watching – just do the right thing, you’re not helping yourself by doing this, I don’t know what you guys were thinking. You kidnapped your own children,” Beretervide said.

Police have not released details concerning the make and model of the vehicle the parents were in, or where they may be headed.

