Two women killed in fiery Corvette crash on Staten Island Expressway: Police

Two women were killed in a fiery crash on Staten Island when the sports car they were driving slammed into the guardrail, sparking flames, police and fire officials said.

The two women, both in their early 20s, crashed around 11 p.m. Sunday near Exit 14 on the Staten Island Expressway in the Concord neighborhood, according to police. The two were driving in a Chevrolet Corvette when they crashed into a guardrail, and then the car caught fire.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear what caused them to lose control and slam into the guardrail. Police did not state whether speed was a factor.

An investigation is ongoing. The 21-year-old driver and 22-year-old passenger have not been identified.