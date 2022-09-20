Two Women Hospitalized After Separate NYC Shootings, One Which Sparked School Lockdown

Two women were hospitalized following separate shootings in Manhattan and Brooklyn, one of which led to a school going into lockdown.

A 26-year-old woman was near the Wagner Houses off First Avenue in East Harlem late Monday afternoon, according to police, when she was shot in her right shoulder. She was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, police said, and a 25-year-old man was arrested shortly after.

Law enforcement sources said that the 25-year-old suspect was seen firing at another man from a Citi Bike. The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital with serious injuries, but she was expected to survive.

Around the same time, more violence unfolded across the East River in Brooklyn's Marine Park neighborhood. A 36-year-old mother was shot in the head while with her child just outside JHS 278 on Stuart Avenue.

The mother was critically injured, and was recovering at the hospital. The father of the child she was with was taken into custody, after police said that an argument led up to the shooting. However, law enforcement sources said they are investigating whether the incident was a possible suicide attempt.

Because the shooting took place so close to a school, it was forced into a lockdown, leaving parents and students frightened.

"It was kind of scary," said 11-year-old student Zakaria. "We couldn’t like go anywhere other than the auditorium and we were stuck in there for a few hours."

Neither the name of the suspected shooter in the East Harlem incident, nor the man possibly involved in the Brooklyn shooting, have been released.

Investigations in both incidents are ongoing.