Brooklyn

Two Woman Sought by Police in Middle of Night NYC Subway Track Shove

By NBC New York Staff

News 4

A woman was sent to the hospital overnight after being pushed onto the subway tracks at a Brooklyn station, and police want to find the two women who may be responsible.

The 38-year-old woman was walking down the stairs of the Rockaway Avenue station around 3:30 a.m. Saturday with the two women being sought by investigators, according to the NYPD.

Police said an argument between the women escalated as they reached the platform for the C train and one or both of the women under suspicion pushed the victim down to the tracks.

Fortunately, there were no oncoming trains at the time of the shove.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A good Samaritan helped the victim, who had minor injuries from the fall, back up onto the platform where she eventually talked to police.

Police said were looking into what connection exists between all women. Hours after the attack, there were no descriptions of either woman.

News 4
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklynsubway violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us