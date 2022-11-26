Two Woman Sought by Police in Middle of Night NYC Subway Track Shove

A woman was sent to the hospital overnight after being pushed onto the subway tracks at a Brooklyn station, and police want to find the two women who may be responsible.

The 38-year-old woman was walking down the stairs of the Rockaway Avenue station around 3:30 a.m. Saturday with the two women being sought by investigators, according to the NYPD.

Police said an argument between the women escalated as they reached the platform for the C train and one or both of the women under suspicion pushed the victim down to the tracks.

Fortunately, there were no oncoming trains at the time of the shove.

A good Samaritan helped the victim, who had minor injuries from the fall, back up onto the platform where she eventually talked to police.

Police said were looking into what connection exists between all women. Hours after the attack, there were no descriptions of either woman.