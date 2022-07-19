East Harlem

14-Year-Old Dies After Shot in Head in East Harlem, Another Teen Hurt: Police

A 14-year-old was killed in an East Harlem shooting in broad daylight that also left another teen injured, according to police.

The shooting occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on East 128th Street between Lexington Avenue and Park Avenue. Police said that the 14-year-old boy was shot in the head, and taken to Harlem Hospital. He was pronounced a short time later.

A 15-year-old boy was also shot, struck in the leg by a bullet. He was expected to recover, police said.

Seven shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to three police officials. The suspect, who was said to be wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans who fled west on 128th Street.

There was no information regarding a potential motive in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are canvassing for ballistic and video evidence from the area.

