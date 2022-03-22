Two Teens Caught With Handgun at NYC High School: Police

Two teens were caught with a handgun at a New York City high school, police said.

The handgun was discovered at the Bathgate Educational Campus in the Bronx before 1 p.m., according to police. A 17-year-old is believed to have brought the weapon to the school in the Claremont section, and passed it to a 16-year-old at some point.

Both students attend Mott Hall High School, one of three high schools in the building, according Mona Davids, of the New York City School Safety Coalition. Davids said that both students were arrested, as each on claimed the gun belonged to the other. One of the students has a gun possession charge from a different arrest in the past few weeks, she said.

There are no metal detectors at the school, and police were not sure how the gun was discovered or under what circumstances.

An investigation is ongoing.