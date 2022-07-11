Bronx

Two Teenagers Struck By Stray Bullets in NYC Playground: Police

Two teenagers were shot inside a Bronx playground, according to police, who said that neither victim was the intended target of the shooting — just simply at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The gunshots were fired around 8 p.m. inside the Arcilla Playground in the Concourse Village section. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, but police said that two 17-year-olds, both females, were struck by bullets.

One of the teens was grazed in the head, while the other was shot in the leg, according to police. Both were taken to Harlem Hospital with serious injuries, but both are expected to survive.

Police did not have any suspects in the shooting, but said that the teens were not the intended targets. An investigation is ongoing.

