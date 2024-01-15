Two seriously injuried in accident involving school bus on Nassau Expressway: FDNY

A car accident involving a school bus and another vehicle in Queens left two people with serious injuries Monday morning, according to first responders.

The accident on the eastbound Nassau Expressway near Van Wyck Expressway was reported just before noon, the FDNY said. Two people were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening but considered serious.

There were 43 other people involved but they refused medical attention, authorities said.

Video from Chopper 4 showed a Meir Transport LLC yellow school bus on the side of the road, as well as FDNY first responders at the scene. Another vehicle that appeared to be involved was seriously mangled in the front and had to be towed away.

The identities of the injured haven't been released and no other information was immediately available.